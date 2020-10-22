Steven Curtin Roberts, 82, of Macomb, Illinois, passed away at 4:09 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Sunset Care Center in Canton Ill., of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Acute Kidney Failure, complicated by dementia.

Steven was born on February 8, 1938 at Peoria, Illinois to John C. and Frances Killefer Roberts. Steven was predeceased by his parents, two sisters, Anne Roberts Tidmarsh of Moraga, Calif., and Elizabeth Roberts Downing of Macomb, Ill., and one brother, Ted K. Roberts, of Peru, Ill.

Steven lived in Kansas, Illinois until the summer of 1946 when the family moved to Macomb. He attended Western High School, graduating with the class of 1956, and was on the basketball and baseball teams. He then attended Western Illinois University, graduating in 1960 with a Bachelor's Degree in Geology/Meteorology/History and Geography. He later earned a Master's Degree from the University of Illinois at Champaign. From 1960-1962 he was a coach and teacher in the Colchester School District. He then served in the U.S. Army as a Military Policeman near Seattle, Washington from 1962-64. He first married Sarah Jane Collins in 1966. Their son, Steven was born in 1973. He worked as a Principal and Assistant Superintendent at North Greene High School in White Hall, Illinois.

In 1974 Steven returned to Macomb and was hired by Western Illinois University. He worked ten years in the Continuing Education Department. It was here that he met Sally Efner Antes who had come to WIU in the late 70's to teach in the College of Education. Steve married Sally on August 4, 1984, in Ottumwa, Iowa. Steve later worked in the College of business, retiring in 1994.

Steven is survived by his wife, Sally, one son, Steven Collins Roberts, and three granddaughters, Elayna, Elise, and Lilly of Cypress, Calif.

He is also survived by four nephews: Matthew Tidmarsh of Walnut Creek, Calif., Patrick Tidmarsh of Moraga Calif., John Roberts of Monterey Calif., and Chris Roberts of Lindenwood, Ill.; and two nieces: Elizabeth Tidmarsh Conely of Sonoma, Calif. and Leslie Roberts Beauchamp of Moline, Ill.

Steven was a member of Scotland Trinity Presbyterian Church, where he was active especially in the church's first years. He was a member of the American Legion Post#6.

He was an excellent bridge player, often playing duplicate bridge. He was also an avid bicyclist and sports enthusiast. He volunteered for many years as a softball coach. He enjoyed classic cars and owned a 1958 convertible Edsel Citation from 1980 to 1996. Steve loved to tell stories, and he was known for having an encyclopedic knowledge of many subjects. He will be missed by his many friends and family members.

Cremation has been accorded. In the age of Covid-19 it's not known what kind of service, if any, will be possible during Thanksgiving week, but that is when something will be planned.

Memorial contributions may be made to Scotland Trinity Presbyterian church, Industry Assembly of God church, or Best Friends Animal Society in Kanab, Utah.

Dodsworth-Piper-Wallen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please sign guestbook or leave condolences at www.dodsworthfh.com.