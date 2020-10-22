MACOMB/MOLINE—Western Illinois University's chapter of Sigma Iota Epsilon, a nationally-recognized management honorary and professional fraternity, has inducted 11 undergraduate students in the Fall 2020 semester.

Sigma Iota Epsilon's purpose is to encourage and recognize scholastic excellence and promote cooperation between the academic and practical aspects of management and allied majors within the field of business. Membership is open to junior and senior business students with 60 credit hours and a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.25 or higher and to graduate students with nine credit hours and a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher.

The Spring 2020 semester undergraduate inductees include Mary Boger, a senior finance major, Northbrook; Spencer Davis, a senior finance major, Chillocothe; Avery Farrell, a senior business major, Dixon; Joseph Gaither, Jr., a junior marketing major, Wheaton IL; Jacob Lange, a senior accountancy major, Port Byron; Michael McCann, a senior accountancy major, Moline; Sofija Micevic, a junior marketing major, River Grove; Erika Moore, a junior marketing major, Bloomington; Seth Noland, a junior business major, Canton; Lauryn Peters, a senior finance major, of Yakima, Washington; and Kevin White, a junior finance major, Carthage.

For more information about WIU's College of Business and Technology, visit wiu.edu/cbt.