Want to stay safe this Halloween? I’ve survived more than 60 by following the rules I learned by watching dozens of creepy movies.

Here is my cheat sheet for survival this ghoulish holiday. You’re welcome.

1. The crazed maniac is easy to recognize. His clothing choices will clue you in to his obvious lack of fashion sense and sanity.

Ski masks are a dead giveaway. Muddy, ill-fitting work boots whose untied laces streak bloody lines across the floor will be a hint, along with his carrying a cutting instrument of some kind.

No maniac would ever be bobbling a slinky or wearing a suit from Men’s Warehouse. Sure, maybe a dusty tuxedo, but it will be ill-fitting: his lily-white, bony wrists will be hanging several inches below the sleeve cuffs.

2. You’re driving down a deserted stretch of unfamiliar blacktop in the middle of a stormy night (your first mistake). The CRAZED MANIAC steps from the inky darkness and stands in front of your car. You know it’s him (see hints above).

If you try to careen around him, this is what will happen. Your frantic steering wheel wrenching will flip you off the road and you’ll slam into an old oak tree that wasn’t there a minute ago.

You’ll pass out for a few minutes and wake up with a moan, only to find the crazed maniac grinning bloodthirsty concern from the passenger’s seat.

Save yourself some time, plasma, and costly psychotherapy, my friend. Plow over him and move on down the road.

3. Never talk to the back of a tall recliner. Let me explain.

You stumble into the den of the old mansion where you’ve decided to stay the night. A large chair is the only furniture inside; it’s turned away from you.

Tufts of hair are faintly visible just over the top of the headrest, and you sigh in relief at the sight of a living (?), breathing (?), human, (?) host.

You jabber away, spilling your guts about the storm outside and your empty gas tank.

The fact that you can’t run in high heels, and always fall.

Surprise. The chair slooowly creaks around. PEEK-A-BOO! Yep, the crazed maniac is scratching your name on his dance card.

4. Luckily, there’s always a secret vulnerability to Mr. Maniac. It usually has something to do with his mother.

As you reach for that hatchet/crowbar/blowtorch laying just beyond your quivering fingertips, speak to his inner maniac-child with a gently chiding words and a matronly smile.

"Now, now... (str-e-e-e-tch toward your weapon and keep talking) "...you used to be such a sweet little guy. You certainly didn’t learn this crazed maniac behavior at home. Your mom would not be pleased."

NOW! When he’s a psychological puddle of putrefying ooze, whining in torment from the sting of Mother’s disapproval: let him have it.

Final tip

Okay. You finally killed him. The maniac is lying, eye sockets down, on the floor in front of you. He must be dead. You stabbed him, shot him, ran over him with a steamroller, and rearranged his limbs like a Picasso painting. There is NO WAY he could hurt you now.

You need to get to the front door. But it’s not behind you. It never is. You’ll have to step over the dead maniac. You lift a tentative foot just above his unmoving corpse and…

"WHAT! ARE YOU NUTS? WERE YOU OUT BUYING POPCORN/LOOKING AT YOUR PHONE /BLINKING/DURING THE FINAL SCENE OF EVERY SCARY MOVIE EVER MADE?!?

The crazed maniac is never dead. Take a running jump over him. Better yet: stay where you are, all disheveled and sobbing wearily, until morning.

When trilling robins announce morning’s arrival and sunbeams filter through those rotten shutters, run to the light. You’ll be safe there.

Maybe. Heh.

