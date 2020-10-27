FARMINGTON-Barbara Berry, 77, Farmington, formerly of Canton, died unexpectedly at her home in Farmington, Aug. 4, 2020.

She was born March 1, 1943 in Taylorville to Robert Paul and Ellen (Huckelberry) Fustin. She first married Phillip Gover and later married Jack Berry.

Barbara is survived by her beloved husband, Jack and her sons and step-daughter, Daniel Gover (Kate) and Curtis Gover, and Andrena Roth (Ross).

Barbara was blessed in life with five siblings; Jim Fustin, Deborah Staff, Rick Fustin, Robert Fustin, and Sue Fustin as well as seven grandchildren; Nicholas Roth, Craig Roth, Jennifer Wright, Ann Gover, Mary Gover, Elizabeth Gover, and Thomas Gover.

Barb is also survived by four great-grandchildren; 11 nieces and nephews, and 18 great-nieces and nephews and many cousins.

Barbara attended Spoon River College and dedicated her professional career serving the Canton community for over 31 years as a secretary in the Canton School District Maintenance Office, librarian at Isaac Swan Elementary School, and secretary at Eastview Elementary School. Barbara continued to serve others for more than seven years through her work at First Presbyterian Church, also in Canton.

A Graveside service for burial of ashes will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct 31 at Maryville Cemetery in Bryant.

