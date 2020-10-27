Dense fog is believed to have been a factor in an early morning vehicle accident Thursday morning, Oct. 22.

Fulton County Sheriff’s Deputies and fire/rescue personnel responded to Illinois Route 95 near Smysor Road around 4:51 a.m. for a report of a possible vehicle crash.

Preliminary investigation indicated a sport utility vehicle driven by Selah K. McCartney, 24, Peoria had been traveling westbound on Illinois Route 95 when the vehicle moved onto the right shoulder of the pavement and skidded sideways before striking the ditch on the left side of the road and rolled over several times before coming to rest on the driver’s side in a residential yard.

McCartney was injured in the accident and was able to exit the vehicle to seek assistance at a nearby residence.

She was taken to OSF St. Francis ambulance.

No citations have been issued as a result of the incident and the crash remains under investigation by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s deputies were assisted at the scene by personnel from Cass-Putman Rescue Squad, Smithfield Fire Department and Fulton County Emergency Medical Association.