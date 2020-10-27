Candidates for the Illinois U.S. Senate seat were provided a questionnaire asking about issues related to this year's race.

Democrat incumbent Dick Durbin is being challenged by Republican Mark Curran. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, but early voting, grace period voting and mail-in voting are going on now.

Republican Mark Curran Jr., Libertyville, is challenging incumbent Democrat Dick Durbin, for the U.S. Senate.

Q: Why are you running for this office?

A: I am running because I cannot stand by while I witness our very way of life come under attack. Our Constitution and Bill of Rights are under direct assault from the increasingly radical and progressive Democratic Party. To put it simply, I’m running to protect your liberty and to defend the Constitution.

For nearly 38 years, Dick Durbin has been in Washington, D.C. You need to ask yourself if you’re freer now than you were when Dick Durbin first made his way to Capitol Hill. History has proven that you’re not. I’m running to change that.

Q: What do you want to accomplish if you win?

A: To restore integrity to the office, to be a U.S. Senator for all of Illinois, not just Chicago, and to put the people’s interests before partisan interests. Because Dick Durbin has proven himself to be a staunch Democrat, putting political and partisan interests before those of his constituents. And that isn’t right for the people of Illinois, the future of our state or the future of our country.

Q: What would you like to change?

A: My highest priorities for Illinois and the nation include preserving liberty, protecting our citizenry, and working to strengthen the economy for all.

I think a lot of Illinoisans and Americans believe that some politicians want to take away their liberty. I have taught constitutional law for years and I have a strong understanding of both the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. These documents are clearly under siege. And our national security has been jeopardized by, among other things, the COVID-19 pandemic.

America is a less safe nation than it was for many of us growing up. The murder rate has not seen a significant increase, but the type of violence is far different than what occurred historically. We did not have school shootings until recent decades. We rarely had any attempts at mass casualties in past history. The disparity in wealth and income in America is not healthy. When running for president, Mitt Romney said there was 47 percent of the voters that he had no chance with, presumably because of their support for entitlements.

A high percentage of young Americans seem to support socialism. However, a high percentage of young Americans also support entrepreneurship. Socialism and entrepreneurship appear to be in conflict. The real problem is the too big to fail phenomena. We need to start enforcing the anti-trust laws. The corporate pay scale resembles a pyramid with ridiculous amounts of money paid to a few at the top.

I have a plan to help small business succeed. A plan that would create more entrepreneurs. To the people on the right that don’t want to hear this, I would say if we don’t do something soon America will be a socialist nation because envy and greed are powerful emotions. There are more Americans that are have nots than haves, as Mitt Romney referenced. Hence, envy will trump greed.