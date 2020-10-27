CANTON—Judith K. Bowman, 77, Canton, passed away at 3:40 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 at her residence. She was born Nov. 19, 1942 in Canton to Ross and Juanita (Lingenfelter) Dueshane. But she was raised by her grandparents, Sheldon and Ruth (Ashby) Lingenfelter. She married Charles "Chuck" Bowman April 6, 1980 in St. David. He survives.

Judith also leaves behind five children, Mundy (Gary) Woodkirk, Ritchey (Shelly) Walker, John (Tracy) Walker, Aaron (Amber) Walker, and Matt (Carla Postin) Bowman; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one brother; and one sister.

Judith was preceded in death by her grandparents, parents, four brothers, and four sisters.

Judith attended Graham School of Nursing and worked in the healthcare industry most of her life. She attended the Independent Christian Church of Fiatt. Judith loved all holidays and being with her family.

Per Judith’s request there will be no services but a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Cremation rites will be accorded with Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton.

Memorials can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

