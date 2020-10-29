Police Chief Kraig Townsend reported that the police dog that was purchased for the Galva Police Department has been replaced.

The dog, "Lois, was not progressing." stated Chief Townsend at Monday nights city council meeting.

A new dog, Alex a Belgian Malinois has arrived in Galva from Holland and will also live with officer, Ian Davis.

He will be in training and hopefully will be ready for the state certification on November 9th.

The council approved to change the December council meeting from December 28th to December 21st.

The council will close the city gun range which is near the South sewer plant. Police Chief Kraig Townsend reported that someone has been caught firing shots to the East which is toward the US Route 17.

There was also someone caught deerhunting there with no orange clothing on.

The range will be only for city and police employees only.

The City Christmas party was planned at Cerno’s Bar ad Grill but Mayor Volkert said it was cancelled due to COVID rising in the area.

Halloween hours have been set for Saturday, October 31 from 5-7 p.m. Residents and trick or treaters are asked to use the guidelines put out this year by the State of Illinois.

Resident Linda Anderson was present to complain to the council about having 3 sewers running through her property on Northwest 6th Avenue.

She said that the City building inspector gave a permit for a two story garage next door to her. Anderson said that now a resident was moving into the top of the garage.

"I have eyesores on both sides of me." stated Anderson.

She said that the tax assessor lowered her assessment by $25,000 due to that fact.

Mayor Rich Volkert told Anderson to write down every complaint on a sheet of paper and turn it in to him and he will answer her on each item..

Police Chief Kraig Townsend recognized citizen Jason DeValknere who had a poker run and donated the proceeds of $1,595 to the Galva Police Department. Chief Townsend said, "This was a very kind gesture."

An Eagle Scout from Kewanee Josh Larabee and some of his fellow scouts were in Galva’s Veterans Park last Saturday and planted 500 daffodil bulbs for his project.

The Galva:Ready to Grow committee purchased the bulbs, Diane Gibson organized the planting, Richard Plummer hauled in the mulch donated by Colony Tree Service.

Larabee is from Kewanee scout troop 4106 and is under Steve Herrick, scoutmaster.

Both Front and Market Streets will become 5 ton limit streets. Semi’s have rippled up the new blacktop on the South side of the street in front of the Galva Senior Citizen Center. Mayor Volkert said that the damage is about $10,000.

Reporter Carol Townsend asked what the status of the former ceramics building was on Front Street?

City administrator David Dyer told Townsend that the taxes had not been paid and someone has bought them up. He said that the former owner has until July 30, 2021 to buy up her taxes before the city could get the building.

The building has broken windows and foliage growing from some of the windows.