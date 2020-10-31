Wethersfield High School graduate Aimee Moore has been selected as the recipient of the 2020-21 Good Citizens Award, sponsored annually by Kewanee’s National Daughter of the American Revolution chapter.

Moore is the daughter of daughter of Paul and Susan Moore.

The local Good Citizens Award Program includes high school seniors in Galva, Kewanee, Stark County and Wethersfield Schools. Winners are selected by the school based on dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.

Moore said her immediate plans includes attending St. Ambrose University this fall.

"I’ve applied and interviewed for the fast track Doctorate Physical Therapy program," she said. "It is a five-and-a-half-year program that only 15 high school seniors are accepted into. Once I complete this program, my goal is to come back and practice physical therapy in a local hospital. One of my aspirations in life is to have my own family. I hope to one day teach my kids the values and morals that I was taught."

Aimee’s activities at Wethersfield included:

Student Council overall vice president - year 12Student council class secretary - years 9-11Key club (years 9-12) vice president - year 12Drum major - year 12Woodwind section leader - year 11Band council president - year 12Band council secretary/ member - years 9-11Teen of the month - August of 2020Homecoming attendant - year 10Nominated for leadership forumsAttended leadership conference in Bureau County - year 11Poms - years 9-11Marching, pep, and concert band - 9-12Music contest piano (year 11) and clarinet (years 9-11)LTC Band Festival - years 10+11AFS - 10-12FCA- 9-12NHS - year 12

In her free time she babysits, works at Pizza Hut, and likes to cook, read, dance, exercise, listen to music and spend time outdoors with friends.

"Through my volunteer hours and time, I have served my community in order to make a positive difference," she said. "My personal favorite volunteering activities are ringing bells at Christmas time and taking an angel off the tree at Walmart and buying gifts for a child. Collecting money for people that can’t afford to have a nice holiday season has made me realize how lucky I really am and how fortunate my family and I are. Activities like this have made volunteering and service work a bigger priority in my life and it has made me want to continue throughout my life. Helping others makes me feel appreciative and grateful."