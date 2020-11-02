Betty Barbara Miller, of Las Vegas, NV passed away on October 27, 2020.

Born February 22, 1925 in Industry, Ill. to Clarence and Nelle (nee Sullivan) Woodworth.

She graduated from Macomb High School in 1942 and became a beautician in Galesburg, Ill. where she met her loving husband Raymond Edward Miller. They married in 1946 in Macomb, Ill. They lived in numerous places until settling in Wheaton, Ill. in 1972.

Betty was a wonderful wife, mother and homemaker. She was an avid golfer, enjoyed being an Avon representative and loved spending time with her family in Macomb, Rushville, and Industry.

She was preceded in death by her husband, daughter Jill Davila, brother Bob Woodworth, sisters Estelle Rich, Hazel Conant and Henrietta Vail, brother-in-law Carl Vail, and nieces Linda and Lisa Woodworth.

Surviving her is her son David Miller and his wife Joanne, sister Dona Shult, brother in law Don Schult, son-in-law Mike Davila, grandsons Drew and Brent Davila, sister-in-law Joan Woodworth, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Betty and Ray will be together in Oakwood Cemetery, Macomb, Ill.