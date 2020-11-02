Like most events since March, trick-or-treating was far from typical.

However, the little ghosts and goblins made the best of it, all the while following the social distancing requirements.

Multiple organizations hosted events outside.

Called ‘Trunk-or-Treat,’ youngsters are able to grab some goodies, in a large area with the help of their parents or another adult.

While there wasn’t a lot of going door-to-door trick-or-treating, little ones didn’t seem to mind as they dumped their candy bags out and started taking inventory of their ‘loot’.