LONDON MILLS – Nancy Mae Riney, 86, London Mills, passed away at 5:28 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at her home with her family at her side.

She was born Sept. 22, 1934 in Berwick Township, Warren County, Illinois, the daughter of Michael and Estella (Schisler) Masterson. She married James Victor Riney June 14, 1952 at the Christian Church in London Mills. Vic preceded her in death Jan. 13, 2016.

Nancy is survived by two daughters, Vicki (Randy) Hartstirn, Canton, and Cheryl (Steve) Taylor, Canton; one son, Dave (Kristie) Riney, Canton; 14 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Duane Masterson, Preston, Minnesota; two sisters, Dorothy Johnson, London Mills and Donna (Pat) Kidwell, Knoxville; and nieces, nephews, cousins and their families.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one grandson, Sgt. Douglas J. Riney, one brother, Eldon Masterson and one sister, Kathy Butler.

She graduated from Valley High School in 1952. She has lived in London Mills the past 66 years. She worked and retired from the Admiral/Maytag Factory in Galesburg, after 32 years of service. She attended the London Millis United Methodist Church. Her hobbies included crocheting, tatting, knitting, and making crafts. She made Christmas stockings for all of her family. She also enjoyed attending all of her grandkid’s activities.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the Hinchliff-Pearson-West Funeral Directors and Cremation Services Abingdon Chapel.

The Rev. Russell Rhodes will officiate. Burial will be at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens in Galesburg. Visitation will be held 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at the chapel.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, face masks are required. Social distancing guidelines are suggested and seating will be limited. Those wishing to attend the funeral "virtually" may watch the live broadcast on the funeral home’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Hinchliff-Pearson-West-Funeral-Directors-and-Cremation-Services-160333664037824.

Memorials may be made to the Sgt. Douglas J. Riney Memorial Scholarship Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.h-p-w.com.