Wayne Slaughter, 75, passed away on November 1, 2020 at his home in Macomb, Illinois from Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. His wife Sharon was by his side,

Wayne was born in Cedartown, Georgia on December 23, 1944. He married Sharon Lynn Akin in Farmington, Illinois on July 21, 1963. Wayne was employed in the financial industry from December of 1964 until October of 2010, when he retired from the State Bank of Industry. His family and friends will remember Wayne as a person who showed compassion, kindness, and always tried to help others.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Sharon, of Macomb, Illinois; son, Chris, daughter-in-law, Michele, and granddaughter, Sophie, of Tacoma, Washington; son, Craig, daughter-in-law, Stephanie, and grandsons, Ethan and Noah, of St. Charles, Missouri; close family friends, Ryan and Rachel Bieneman, and their daughters, Maya, Ava and Eliza, of Geneseo, Illinois, in addition to three brothers, and aunt, and two uncles.

Cremation rites have been accorded and there will be no services. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, to be announced.

Memorials may be made to WIRC-CAA Victim Services (assisting survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault): http://wirpc.org/victim-services/.

Clugston-Tibbitts Funeral Home in Macomb is in charge of services.

