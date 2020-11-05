This is the 25th School Year for MidAmerica National Bank’s Buzzy’s Best Award. Each month, teachers select a student who has proven to be cooperative, kind, helpful, hardworking, and a good citizen. The October Buzzy’s Best Award for Cuba Elementary School goes to Emma Eeten from Ms. McKenzie’s class; and the October Buzzy’s Best Award for Lewistown Elementary School is awarded to Zack Miller from Ms. Ebbert’s class.

Emma and Zack will each receive a goodie bag that includes a $20 Bee-A-Saver Account, certificate, t-shirt, beehive bank, backpack bee, and a bee pencil. They will also be eligible for each school’s Buzzy’s Best of the Year Award.

Congratulations to these October Buzzy’s Best Award recipients from MidAmerica National Bank!