LEWISTOWN — Fulton County law-enforcement officers shot and killed a man they said pulled a weapon on them Wednesday night, according to authorities.

Justin Hammack, 26, of Lewistown was pronounced dead at 10:45 p.m. at Graham Hospital in Canton, Fulton County Coroner Steve Hines said Thursday morning.

Hammack died from a gunshot wound to his chest, according to Hines.

The shooting took place about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of North Broadway Street in Lewistown, according to the Illinois State Police.

A Fulton County Sheriff’s Office deputy and a Lewistown police officer approached Hammack, who was wanted on a warrant. He brandished a weapon and pointed it at the officers, who fired their guns, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident did not take place inside a residence, according to the sheriff’s office.

Both officers administered first aid to Hammack, who then was transported to the hospital.

A weapon was recovered at the scene. State Police were continuing the investigation and were to be responsible for release of additional information.

That’s standard practice after shootings involving police officers. Illinois law mandates an investigation be conducted by State Police.

The Journal Star asked a State Police spokesperson for what crime Hammack was wanted, how the officers encountered him and whether there was dash- or bodycam footage of the incident. In response, the spokesperson said more information was to be released as it was acquired.