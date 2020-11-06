The other afternoon I was cutting some small scrub trees at the edge of a field when I heard a truck coming down the road. I turned to see a semi with its trailer slowing to turn south on a narrow road across from the Chalmers township building. Its unusual to see semis on our country roads with the exception of grain trucks hauling a crop from a farmer's field.

Anyway, I stood and watched thinking to myself that I sure hoped he could make the turn. Wasn't long until I saw the back wheels of the trailer were not all going to stay on the road, but I hoped he had enough momentum to keep moving and the back wheels would find something solid enough to come back up out of the ditch.

Didn't take long before he stopped. Two of the wheels on the semi were up in the air, the back wheels on the trailer were still in the ditch, and the semi's jack was resting on the road.

I walked across the road to meet the truck driver who was by then standing behind the truck scratching his head. I asked him, "Where in the world are you going?" He said he was headed to Columbus, Ohio, and had been directed by GPS to turn off the 4-lane at the water tower, head east, and turn at the intersection to go south, then east to find route 67.

I told him how narrow the country roads are (he already figured that out), and he should have stayed on the 4-lane going to Macomb to reach 67.

I think he had asked GPS for the shortest route, which in this case was the longest.

Anyway, wasn't long before the township supervisor was there pulling a corn head on a trailer because she lived down the road he had blocked. The former road commissioner was there, then the fellow who is the road commissioner now came, and the town clerk was there.

We all knew it was going to take a wrecker to get him back on the road, so we called Danny Moore at Diesel Truck to see if he could come with his big wrecker. He said he would get there as soon as he could. In the meantime, another truck came hauling a pickup on the bed of his truck, and GPS had sent him the same route. A car stopped wanting to know how she could get by his truck to continue her GPS directions on her way to Beardstown. They were directed to go to the next road headed south.

Wasn't long before Danny came with the wrecker, and he had his son-in-law with him to attach the chains where they needed to be (we knew Danny was wearing a neck brace, and would need help). Chains hooked, everyone was back out of the way, and we watched as he used hydraulic controls to lift the back end of the semi out of the ditch, and slowly set it down on the road. Amazing!

Lesson for all to learn: don't always trust GPS—use some common sense and maybe the "shortest" route is actually the "longest."

Thank you Diesel Truck.