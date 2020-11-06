MACOMB—The Western Illinois University Rocketry Club will host its second launch and recruitment event from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14 on Vince Grady Field.

The club hosted its first event Oct. 10, which was attended by about 50 WIU students and families from around the area. That event featured the launch of more than 20 rockets, and allowed those in attendance to learn more about sport rocketry and rocket safety.

During the event, Matt Sullivan, the first student member of WIU's club, built and launched the club's first rocket featuring WIU's purple and gold colors, an Estes Crossfire.

Western Rocketry #873 is an official section/club of the National Association of Rocketry.

The student-led club was founded this year and is open to all WIU undergraduate and graduate students. It provides students with the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in designing, building and launching model rockets. Regular rocket launching events will be open to the public.

The club will also support elementary, middle-level and high school rocketry activities in the region.

The Western Rocketry Club is a student organization sponsored by faculty from WIU's Department of Science Education, Associate Professor Sebastian Szyjka and Assistant Dean of the College of Education and Human Services Gregory Montalvo.

For more information on the club, email sp-szyjka@wiu.edu or gp-montalvo@wiu.edu.