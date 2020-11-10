KEWANEE — The block-long football field along which Wethersfield Schools’ Veteran’s Day drive-by parade will pass Wednesday is itself a tribute to veterans.

Back in 1947, the residents of Wethersfield Township decided they not only needed a better football field, but also wanted to honor those who had served their country in the military, including those who had just served in World War II. America had just won a global war and prospects for growth, prosperity and a bright future were blooming. Until then, the Geese had played home games on a field lid out south of the Blish Building. The presen high school wasn't built until 1952. The field had a few wooden bleachers and no lights. Games were played after school on Friday afternoons. One or two games a season where played on Saturday nights across town at the Kewanee High School football field, which had lights. In January of 1946, the Wethersfield School Board voted to purchase a 5-acre plot of land across Garfield Street from the campus for an athletic field. The vacant land had been used for raising corn and pasture for grazing cows. It was also the site of an occasional carnival. As a young child, the late Wesley McNaught (Class of 1957) who lived in a house directly south of the field, remembered seeing cows there and cutting across the field to get to school. "I have the dubious honor of having been taken to the principal's office my very first day of school," McNaught once told the Star Courier. "I found out "you do NOT cut across the school grounds, you use the sidewalk," he was told.

After the land was acquired, a committee was formed consisting of representatives of the school board, PTA and American Legion Post 31. After six months of planning and laying out the field, which incuded a brick ticket booth at the entrance on Garfield Street, a dedication was set for the evening of Sunday, Sept. 14, 1947. The new Wethersfield War Memorial Stadium, as it was first called, drew a capacity crowd with the city bus line ferrying loads of passengers from points downtown to and from the ceremony since there was limited parking around the school and field. The date was significant, as Illinois State Treasurer Richard Yates Rowe pointed out as guest speaker, indicating it was the anniversary of the first drive by the Allied Expeditionary Force (AEF) into the Argonne at St, Mihiel, France, in 1918, a key battle of World War I. "We are keeping step with human progress in erecting this living memorial to the men and women who asked so little and gave so much," Rowe said. "This project before you will add much to the joy and development of American youth in this community," he added. The American flag was raised at the west end of the field for the first time by members of American Legion Post 31, a task members continue to performed today at every football game.

The highlight of the ceremony was the unveiling of a 2 by 3 foot bronze plate on the front of the ticket booth by Mrs. Dale Hamilton whose husband had served in WW I and four sons in World War II. The inscription states that the memorial is dedicated to the men and women of Wethersfield Township "who served in the armed forces of their country," siting no specific war, therefore timeless. It features an equally timeless quote from Lyman Abbot which reads: "He who looks with pride upon the history which his fathers have written by their heroic deeds, who accepts with gratitude the inheritance which they have been bequeathed to him, and who highly resolves to preserve this inheritance unimpaired and to pass it on to his descendants enlarged and enriched, is a true American, be his birthplace or parentage what it may." Abbot was a Congregational minister, theologian, editor and author in the late 1800s and early 1900s.

In 2010, Mrs. Hamilton's daughter, Marilyn Whisker, called attention to the deteriorated condition of the ticket booth which lead to the renovation of the building in 2011 with donated labor, materials and funds and rededication of the field. An American flag presented to the school at the ceremony by former State Rep. Don Moffitt and displayed in the high school trophy case in a triangular wooden box, inspired Wethersfield student Cole Bennett to start making the boxes out of spare lumber in the wood shop and donating them to the veteran's council to be offered, along with a flag, to the families of veterans.

The present-day field also includes markers and trees placed in memory of three men who will have a front-row seat for the parade from their location east of the ticket booth.

Dennis Hodge was president of the school board when he died in 1990. He was also a Vietnam War veteran who served in the Marine Corps. While in high school he played football on the field and later, as a parent, served as a volunteer scout for the football team.

Jim Jetel was a junior high teacher and high school golf coach when he died of cancer in 1987. Students planted a Green Mountain sugar maple tree on April 15, 1988. He had served in the Marine Corps in the Korean War.

Capt. Marshall Price was a Marine fighter pilot who was reported missing in action in 1972 after failing to return from a bombing run during the Vietnam War. His remains have never been found. He also played football on the field while in high school.