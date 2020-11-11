Ray Curtis Geeseman Jr. died Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 7:06 p.m. at Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy, Ill. Ray was born to Ray C. Sr. and Lucille (Bath) Geeseman on March 21, 1939 in Canton, Ill. He was 81 years of age.

Ray was a Navy Veteran serving his country on the Eugene A. Greene DDR 711 from 1958-1962.

Ray first married Barbara J. Pollitt in August of 1963, they divorced in July of 1964. He later married Patricia (Pitlik) Lowry in August of 1968, they divorced in April of 1985. On June 19, 1990 Ray married Carolyn (Stratton) Runquist in Canton, Ill., she survives.

Also surviving are children, Dick Geeseman, Kathy (Jon) Snider, Chris (Teri) Geeseman, Robert Geeseman, Stephanie (Joe Skiles) Westlake, and Scott (Eda) Runquist; eleven grandchildren including special grandsons, Evan and Aaron Miller and granddaughter, Georgia Rae Skiles; several great-grandchildren; one sister, Janice Ford, and five nieces and one nephew.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Joellen (John) Stell.

Ray retired from Witco Chemical Plant in Mapleton, Ill. as a splitter operator in 1993 after 30 years.

Ray was a 70-year member of Boy Scouts of America. He held many positions in scouting taking scouts to Philmont Scout Ranch, Cache Lake and many many campouts and hikes. Ray earned the Award of Merit, Wood Badge, Silver Beaver, OA, Eagle Scout just to mention a few. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 16 and 40/8 of Canton.

Ray loved his family, scouting, nature, fishing, collecting scout memorabilia, and woodworking.

A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. noon on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton, Ill. Graveside services with military honors will follow at 12:30 p.m. at White Chapel Memory Gardens. Pastor Penny Frame will officiate. Memorials can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or 40/8 Fulton County Voiture 812. Due to COVID-19 mitigations a maximum of 25 people can be inside the building at one time. Please be prepared to wait outside of the funeral home as the staff will escort you in when space is available. To view Ray’s DVD or to make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com.