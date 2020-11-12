Soybean prices jumped while corn and wheat were also higher following Tuesday morning’s USDA November supply and demand report.

The U.S. 2020-21 corn ending stocks are pegged at 1.702 billion bushels compared to the trade estimate of 2.03 billion and the October USDA estimate of 2.167 billion. The government has the soybean ending stocks at 190 million bushels, compared to trade expectations of 235 million bushels while the USDA October estimate was 290 million.

USDA has the wheat ending stocks at 877 million bushels versus the trade estimate of 881 million with the October number at 883 million bushels.

"I can’t remember in my lifetime four positive reports in a row from our government," Wayne Nelson of L&M Commodities said.

Everyone was looking for yield reductions, especially in corn, and those reductions were bigger than initially thought. Also, carryout went down on corn and soybeans.

"This report generally is not a big report as there generally isn’t much going on but this one has been different," Nelson said.

While December corn has made new highs, prices moving forward depend on several factors, including buying, South American weather and the current La Nina weather pattern.

"For right now, this is a very positive market," noted Nelson.

This may be the time to consider 2021 crop sales if you haven’t already. Nelson feels if you can get over $10 on soybeans for next year, this is not a bad place to start.

In Illinois, corn planted area is estimated at 11.4 million acres, up 9 percent from last year. Harvested area, forecast at 11.2 million acres, is up 10 percent from 2019. Based on November 1 conditions, the Illinois corn yield is forecast at 195 bushels per acre, down 5 bushels from last month but up 14 bushels from 2019. Production is forecast at 2.18 billion bushels, up 18 percent from last year’s production.

The Illinois soybean planted area is estimated at 10.30 million acres, up 4 percent from last year. Harvested area, forecast at 10.25 million acres, is up 4 percent from 2019. Based on Nov. 1 conditions, the Illinois soybean yield is forecast at 58 bushels per acre, up 4 bushels from 2019. Production is forecast at 595 million bushels, up 12 percent from 2019.