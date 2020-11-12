FAIRVIEW—Ruth Ann Bryan, 83, Fairview, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at The Renaissance Care Center in Canton. She was born Friday, April 2, 1937, in Abingdon, the daughter of Lewis and Lorraine (Housman) Sherman. She married John Craver and then later married Harlan W. Bryan.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children William (Kathy) Craver of Hudson, Florida, Frank (Laura) Craver, Avon, George (B.J.) Craver,Tremont, Richard (Kirstie), Fairview; 12 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren; one stepdaughter Gayle Bryan, Avon; one son-in-law Donald Campbell, Marquette Heights and one sister Betty Way, Abingdon.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, four brothers, daughter (Susan Campbell), and four stepsons.

Ruth Ann grew up in Abingdon and graduated from Abingdon High School. She owned and operated three restaurants, Craver’s 116 Café, London Mills Café, and Kopper’s Kettle Kafe in Ellisville. She loved to cook and was known for her pies. People would travel miles to eat her cooking. She loved family gatherings and to sit around and tell stories. Ruth Ann was kindhearted and didn’t have a mean bone in her body.

A private family service will be held due to COVID-19 regulations. Visitation will be Nov. 14, 2020, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. where family will receive friends at Wise Family Funeral Home in Avon. Memorials may be made to Fairview American Legion Post #644, and/or Avon Fire Department.

Per COVID-19 restrictions and requirements, all attendees are required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Please sign the online guestbook at www.wisefamilyfuneralhome.com. Wise Family Funeral Home in Avon is in charge of the arrangements.