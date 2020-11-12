Praise God: Jesus called on Shauna Colleen Mulligan Nov. 8, 2020, to leave her imprisoned body and ascend to heaven. Shauna had CP and fought her whole life to maintain some quality of life. She never complained. She loved life and lived it to the fullest.

She enjoyed hanging with the family at small and large gatherings where she was quick with a smile and a hug. Shauna was a devoted Christian, loved going to church to worship and visit with her friends. She was a member of the Evangelical Free Church in Canton.

Shauna also enjoyed country music, especially Johnny Cash and the Oakridge Boys and was an avid Denver Broncos fan.

The incredible thing about Shauna was her love of people. She was without hate, bias, or prejudice. The world would be a much better place if everyone were a bit more like Shauna.

Shauna is survived by her father, George F. Mulligan, 93; three brothers, Stephen Mulligan, Patrick (Margaret) Mulligan, and Sean Mulligan; and two sisters, Kathy (Douglas) Nafziger and Erin (Ed) Welcome.

Shauna was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley (Haughawout) Mulligan.

A Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 at Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton.

A family gathering will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at Evangelical Free Church in Canton.

You may live stream the services by going to Evangelical Free Church of Canton, IL Facebook page or https://www.facebook.com/groups/529056817693431

Pastor Brandon Theobald will officiate. Burial will follow at Orendorff-Breeds Cemetery in rural Canton. Memorials can be made to the Evangelical Free Church in Canton or the National Sports Center for the Disabled in Winterpark Resort, CO. To make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com