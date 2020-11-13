The air was crisp and the sun bright as a handful of residents gathered at the war memorial in front of Kewanee City Hall Wednesday to honor area veterans.

Jerry Thompson, member of the Kewanee Veterans Council told the group that had gathered about on the Kewanee Veterans Council's recent activities, which include 32 funerals for veterans. He said performing the military funeral rites for deceased brethren is a duty, an honor and a pleasure.

"It’s a pleasure because we honor the veterans," he said.

Thompson said he wasn’t completely sure about the details concerning the history of the council, but he believed the area organization went back four or five decades. He also recognized several new members who are waiting to get their uniforms. The new members will help alleviate some of the responsibilities the group performs for the community including funerals and various programs, he said.

Thompson introduced the assembled council members before turning the program over to Mayor Gary Moore, whose speech drew a comparison between dealing with COVID-19 and Veteran’s Day.

Moore said every day people wake up and wonder what 2020 will bring now and that’s how most service members go about their days when they are in the service of their country.

"When you stop and think about it, there is not a single person alive that hasn’t been touched by a veteran today," Moore said. "I will be forever proud to be an American. I can not be more thankful for all of them (veterans) on this special day. I salute you. I thank you. I will forever support you."