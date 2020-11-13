Local veterans were recognized in a 20-minute drive-by parade at Wethersfield High School Tuesday afternoon. The annual Veterans Day program had to be moved outside this year due to pandemic restrictions.

Students and staff lined both sides of Garfield Street, which runs long the south side of the school block between Willard and Tenney streets. Veterans drove from east to west flanked by flag-waving Geese carrying patriotic artwork including many homemade signs which read "Thank You Veterans!" Over 50 plaques, made by the high school woodworking class were presented to veterans by Student Council members as their cars passed by along with goody bags containing red, white and blue M&Ms and other treats and gifts. Patriotic music played from the sound system at the adjacent Wethersfield Memorial Stadium, built in 1947 and dedicated to veterans of all wars.

The Kewanee Veterans Council presented the colors as well as a check for $500 to the school to purchase lumber for flag boxes which are made by the woodworking class for presentation to the families of deceased veterans.

The rest of the Veterans Day program was posted in three "Salute to Veterans" videos on the district website, www.geese230.com, and can be accessed by opening the link marked "Veterans" under the "District" heading. The first video includes photos of 212 local veterans including Schuyler Patch, who was killed in Afghanistan; Dustin Hill, who was seriously wounded in Iraq; and Dan Bryan,who was killed in Vietnam, the uncle and namesake of current Wethersfield School Board president Dan Bryan.

The second video is an artistic tribute with artwork by elementary students under the direction of art teacher Sharon DeSmit thanking veterans for their service.

The third video begins with Wethersfield senior Kaiden Leezer singing the National Anthem to the backdrop of a montage of military scenes. The video also includes essays on "What Patriotism Means to Me," written and read by 7th grader BreAnna Peed and 8th grader Eva Ceja; and a Veterans Day address by LTC Joan (Hollein) Sommers, chair of the Military Science Department and head of the ROTC program at Western Illinois University in Macomb. She is a 1999 WHS graduate.

LTC Sommers emphasized the importance of serving others, something initially instilled in her by belonging to student organizations, like Key Club in high school, and ROTC at WIU. Learning the challenges, rewards and sacrifices of service lead her to a 20-year career in the U.S. Army, 15 of them serving as a military intelligence officer stateside and overseas.

"I found I was capable of more than I thought and gained the confidence to do the difficult," Sommers said. "Serving your nation is the highest service you can do," she said, but added that serving others in your community by volunteering and giving time to help others is also important. She encouraged students to ask a veteran about his or her service and what it meant to them. "Maybe no one has ever asked them," she said.

Following the parade thank you plaques were delivered to veterans in local nursing homes.