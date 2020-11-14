GALVA - Waverly D. Huber, age 95, of LaSalle, IL, formerly of Galva, passed away peacefully at 6:15 a.m., Friday, November 13, 2020, at the Illinois Veterans Home in LaSalle.

Wave was born on September 22, 1925 in rural Victoria, IL to William and Agnes Anderson Huber. He married Lenora F. Trunnell on August 18, 1951 in Galva, and she preceded him in death in 2002. He is survived by his children: Rodney (DeeDee) Huber of SanTan Valley, AZ and Kimberly (Kevin) Lindberg of Galva, IL. Wave is also survived by his grandchildren: Shawn (Jacquie) Kendall, Beth (Sam) Joyce, Mitchel (Jenni) Lindberg, Troy (Diane) Schulz; his great grandchildren: Henry and Florence Joyce, Elizabeth Kendall, Kyle Schulz, and Gregory Strawhacker, and one sister, Mrs. Alma Barlow of Kewanee, IL. Waverly was also preceded in death by his parents and three sisters: Virginia, Beverly, and Marjorie and one granddaughter, Rhonda.

Wave attended Victoria schools before enlisting in the US Navy on September 22, 1943. During his service, he was stationed on the aircraft Carrier USS Tulagi and was in the invasions of Southern France, Philippines, Iwo Jima, and Okinawa. He was honorably discharged on April 6, 1946. Wave worked at Lily Tulip in Galva as a mechanic and was part-owner of the Eastgate Bowling Lanes in Galva until he and his wife, Lenora, became sole proprietors of the establishment from 1973-1988.

Waverly was a past member of the Galva American Legion and Galva Lions Club and was of the Methodist faith. Private graveside services were held at Galva Cemetery. Rux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Illinois Veterans Home in LaSalle or to plant a tree in memory of Waverly Huber, please visit our floral store. This obituary may be viewed and private condolences left at www.ruxfuneralhome.com.