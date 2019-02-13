Gale R. Leighty died peacefully at home in Sun City West, AZ on February 4, 2019, just a few weeks short of his 92nd birthday.

Born in 1927 in Macomb, IL, Gale was the second of three children to Verne and Verna (nee Morey) Leighty. In 1950, he married Anna Lou Melvin in the now-historic Pocahontas, AR courthouse, spending the next 68+ years by her side.

Gale is survived by his family, including his wife, children Rick, Rusty (Diann), Roxie Striplin (Jim), and Randy (Melyssa), seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, many friends, and countless friends of his kids and grandkids. He is preceded in death by his parents, and siblings Leona M Myers and James Q Leighty.

Growing up in Walnut Grove, Il, Gale graduated from Bushnell High School. He attended Coyne Electrical School in Chicago, IL, becoming a Certified Electronics Technician in 1954, and starting his career as a television repairman with Sears Roebuck & Co in Macomb. In 1969, the Leightys moved to Phoenix, AZ, where Gale became the in-house television technician for Doctors Hospital on the site where Phoenix Children’s Hospital now stands. Gale eventually retired as a senior biomedical technician with Humana Hospital Phoenix in 1991.

Gale was an avid fisherman and accomplished bowler and enjoyed both activities throughout his life. His favorite pastimes, however, were playing cards with friends and family and spending time with his children, grandkids, and the greats.

A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held on February 23, 2019 at 1:00pm at Greenwood/Memory Lawn’s Serenity Chapel, 719 North 27th Ave Phoenix, AZ 85009. Memorial web page at https://tinyurl.com/GRLeighty.



