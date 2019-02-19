Mary Catherine Todd, 88, of Chenoa, died at 10:53 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at Evenglow Lodge, Pontiac.

Cremation rites have been accorded and a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Chenoa United Methodist Church with Pastor Debbie Honegger officiating. Inurnment will follow in Chenoa Township Cemetery.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Chenoa, and one hour prior to the funeral Friday at the church.

Mary was born June 3, 1930, in Chenoa, the daughter of Robert and F. Marie Meir Patterson. Mary was also raised by her stepfather, Charles Stephens. She married Richard Todd on Aug. 15, 1948, in Chenoa. He survives in Pontiac.

Also surviving are her son James (Marge) Todd of Chenoa; daughter, Debra Ludolph of Pontiac; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, stepfather, daughter and son-in-law, Peggy and Paul Milner; one brother, Robert Patterson; and one sister, Helen Beckman.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Chenoa United Methodist Church, Chenoa Fire Department, or American Cancer Society.

