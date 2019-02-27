James “Jim” Streicher, 66, East Peoria, formerly of Pontiac, died at 4:35 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, surrounded by family at his home on the Illinois River.

His service will be at 12 p.m. Thursday at Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 444 E. Washington St., East Peoria, with visitation an hour prior. Entombment will follow the service at Springdale Mausoleum in Peoria.

Jim was born Dec. 23, 1952, in Chicago to Kenneth and Anne (Kominowski) Streicher. He married Marsha Kinney on March 12, 1977, in Taylorville. She still resides in East Peoria.

Also surviving are his daughter, Julia A. (Brian) Byrd of Chicago; son, Douglas J. (Jessica) Streicher of Crystal Lake; a grandson, Parker D. Streicher; one brother, Dennis (Cass) Streicher of Glen Ellyn; and two sisters, Cynthia (George) Wilkin of Bolingbrook and Janice (Doug) Berman of Zurich, Switzerland.

His parents preceded him in death.

Jim graduated from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale and worked at Caterpillar for 37 years as a manufacturing engineer. He was named on nine patents in the area of fuel efficiency and reducing emissions in diesel engines.

Jim dedicated his life to his family and was known for his charm and sense of humor.

Memorials may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

