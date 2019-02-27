1942-2019



Samuel Calvin Booth, age 76, of Flora, Illinois, passed away Sunday evening, February 24, 2019, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

He was born December 28, 1942, in Olney, the son of Eldon Everett and Alta Mae (Forsythe) Booth. He was united in marriage to Clara Louise Sparlin on January 31, 1964, sharing 55 years of marriage.

Sam graduated from Cisne High School and attended Southern Illinois University. He was the owner and operator of Booth Resources Inc.

Sam is survived by his wife, Clara Booth of Flora; 2 sons, Calvin Booth and wife Robin, and Anthony Booth and wife Judy, both of Flora; 4 grandchildren, Brittany Booth and fiancé Dillon Holloway of Champaign, Ashley Booth of Champaign, and Avery and Quincy Booth, both of Flora; a brother, Marcus Pat Booth of Flora; and special friends including Dave Johnson and Barb Milligan. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Charles E. Booth.

A funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, at Frank & Bright Funeral Home in Flora. A committal service will follow at Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday evening from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are appreciated towards any charity of the donor’s choice, and these will be accepted through the funeral home. An online guestbook is available at: www.frankandbright.com