Julia Ann Maas Welker Rooney, of Tuscaloosa, AL and formerly of Olney, passed away February 18, 2019 at Forest Manor Rehab in Northport, AL. She was 88 years old.

Mrs. Rooney was born March 15, 1930 in Decatur, IL to Omar and Kathryn Maas, and grew up in Olney. She earned her degree in Social Work from the University of Alabama and was a retired social worker.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Rooney, her parents, and her brother, James Maas. She is survived by her children, Dr. Weston Welker (Marci) of Huntsville, Vance Welker (Trina) of Shelbyville, KY, and Kathleen Welker of Tuscaloosa; her grandchildren, Joshua Welker, Matthew Welker (Zena), Molly Hall (Ash), Jeff Tucker and Daniel Welker (Wu Ya); and four great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Rooney made the decision to donate her body to further medical education at the UAB Medical School. She requested that no formal services take place. A private family gathering in her honor is planned for a later date