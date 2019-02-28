Anne Murray’s “Could I Have This Dance?” held a special place in the heart of Paul A. Hosier, 77, of Dwight, formerly of Flanagan. After 39 years of marriage to his wife, Joyce (Beaver) Hosier, Paul ended his earthly waltz at 4:59 a.m., Feb. 26, 2019, at the Joliet Area Community Hospice in Joliet, surrounded by his family and his favorite Cubs blanket.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday at Hager Memorial Home in Dwight, and additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services on Saturday at Emmanuel Lutheran Church with services to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Round Grove Cemetery in rural Campus. Hager Memorial Home in Dwight has charge of arrangements.

Paul was born Dec. 14, 1941, in Streator, a son of Rolland and Selma (Thorson) Hosier. He married Joyce on May 24, 1980 in Kankakee. She survives in Dwight.

Paul relished his time with his children who survive him, Peggy (Mike) Forney, Graymont, Shelley (Jonathan “Rocky”) Hagloch, Naperville, Monica (Bryan) Urish, Green Valley, Rhonda (Rick) Clayton, Perrysburg, Ohio, Kathryn (James Keller) Sutton, Braidwood, James (Dawn) Sutton, Dwight, Brent (Laura) Sutton, Oswego, Mary Alice (Jeff) Kane, Flanagan; sister, Sandra Schafer; sister-in-law, Sally Hosier; first wife and mother of his five children, Mary (Jenkins) Miles.

He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Don Hosier, Bobby Hosier, Joanne Sims, Lloyd Hosier; brothers-in-law, George Schafer, Frank Sims, Roger Beaver, William Beaver; sister-in-law, Marra Hosier; daughter, Melody Hosier; and grandson, Michael Sutton.

He was known as “Grandpa Trouble” to 25 grandchildren, Jenise, Sean, Cody, Jacob, Meganne, Daniel, Samantha, Chelsea, Ryan, Nicholas, Joseph, Keegan, Blake, Jessica, Paige, Matthew, Haven, Madison, Douglas, Emily, Benjamin, Elise, Ethan, Elena, Daniel; and 11 great-grandchildren, Zachary, Jordan, Benjamin, Samuel, Bella, Colton, Eli, Levi, Luke, Isabella and Haven. “Uncle Trouble” to his nieces and nephews.

Since graduating from Dwight Township High School in 1959, he has held an array of jobs including being a volunteer firefighter for the Village of Dwight, a bookkeeper for the bank, painter, carpenter and lawn care. He retired from the Illinois DOC with more than 30 years of service, adding a couple more years with IDOT. He was a member of the Flanagan and Dwight Lions Clubs and the Moose Lodge.

His 77 years were blessed and fulfilling. He loved music and traveling the United States, wintering in Arizona for the past 21 years. He was a lieutenant during the Pontiac prison riot of 1978, organized DTHS’s first skip day, and was very proud to see the Cubs win the World Series.

Memorials in his honor may be left to Shriner’s Hospital, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Lion’s Club, Joliet Area Community Hospice or Emmanuel Lutheran Church where he was baptized, confirmed and a member.

