Victoria Ann “Vickie” Roeder, 61, of Dwight, passed away at the University of Chicago Medical Center on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Goodfarm. Burial will be in Goodfarm Cemetery at a later date. According to Victoria's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Goodfarm.

Hager Memorial Home in Dwight has charge of arrangements.

Vickie was born Sept. 132, 1957, in Champaign, a daughter of Robert and Mary (Talbot) Bechmann. She married Robert Roeder on Jan. 14, 1984, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Goodfarm. He survives in Dwight.

She is also survived by daughter, Jessica Roeder of Normal; son, Josh Roeder of Dwight; sister, Tracy (Ted) Wolf of Normal; and nine nieces and nephews.

Vickie is preceded in death by her parents and a niece, Sara Roeder.

Vickie taught elementary school in the Dwight area for 35 years, beginning her career at Goodfarm Consolidated School teaching first and second grade in a one-room school house. Upon Goodfarm's closure, she continued her career at Dwight Elementary School where she taught first grade until her retirement.

Her hobbies included gardening, fishing and playing with her granddog Reggie. She also enjoyed playing euchre and watching Chicagoland sports. She was especially fond of helping her husband on the family farm.

She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Goodfarm and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Memorials in honor of Vickie may be made to the American Heart Association or the Alzheimer's Association.

Online condolences may be made at www.hagermemorial.com.