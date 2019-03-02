Brenda R. Miller, 59, of Plymouth, Ill., passed away at 12:20 a.m. Thursday, February 21, 2019 at her residence.

She was born on March 9, 1959 in Macomb, Ill. to Clifford S. and Mary Martha (Ford) Wilson.

She married Wade Williamson, to this union one son was born. She later married John Miller, who remains a special friend.

She is survived by one son, Mitchell Williamson of Plymouth, Ill.; three sisters, Linda Howard of Macomb, Ill.; Delores "Shorty" Barnes (Keith "Butch" Heinrich) of Macomb, Ill.; and Georgia (Roger) Abernathy of Bushnell, Ill.; one brother, David (Rosanna) Wilson of Keizer, Oregon; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Mary Evelyn Wilson, grandparents, twin nieces and one brother-in-law.

Brenda grew up in rural Industry, Ill., then moved to Macomb, Ill. and in 2000 moved to Plymouth, Ill.. She worked at Ford-Hopkins Drug Store and McDonough District Hospital for 15 years. She has been a homemaker the last several years.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Macomb.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Clugston-Tibbitts Funeral Home in Macomb with Drake White officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Rosemont Cemetery in Plymouth.

Memorials may be made to the Diabetes Association.

