Duane M. Rhodes, 75, of Dwight, passed away Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at his home in Dwight.

Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Hager Memorial Home, Dwight. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. at the memorial home with Pastor Daniel Woodward officiating. According to Duane’s wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. Private family burial will take place in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.

Duane was born Jan. 23, 1944, in Akron, Ohio, a son of Merle and Bessie (Smith) Rhodes. His parents preceded him in death.

His is survived by his daughters, Lucinda (Rick) Steinke of Limestone, Jane (Jesse) Colvin of Dwight; son, Bill (Sherrie) Rhodes of Dwight; brother, Daniel (Linda) Rhodes of Cornell; grandchildren, Harmony Barney, Ren Rippy, Aislyn Rippy, Allison Rhodes, Katie Rhodes, Allison Colvin, Laura Colvin, Weston Colvin; and great-grandchildren, Archer Barner, Kynlee Barney, and Landon Baker.

Duane proudly served in the U.S. Army and was always willing to give to veteran’s charities. He loved his family and enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s sporting events. He also enjoyed spending time with his son in the garage working on the hot rod.

Duane will be dearly missed by all his friends and family.

Memorials in honor of Duane may be made to Wounded Warrior Project.

