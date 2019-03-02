Pamela Jean Pingel, age 70, passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 12:34 p.m. at her home in Macomb.

She was born in Springfield, Illinois on September 23, 1948, the daughter of Willard and Hester Stevens Snow.

She is survived by her sister, Bonnie Arms of Alexandria, Virginia; three nephews, Robby Whitney, Christopher Whitney, and Patrick Whitney; one son, William G. Lewis of Quincy; two granddaughters, Jessica Steinkruger and Samantha Lightle, three great-grandchildren Riley Baker, Eli Lightle and Pearl Lightle; and several cousins also survive.

Pamela was preceded in death by her parents and one daughter Michelle.

Pamela graduated from Macomb High School and received her LPN degree from Spoon River College in Macomb. She had also worked for McDonalds for several years. Pamela was a member of the BPOE #1009 in Macomb.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Funeral services will be held at Clugston-Tibbitts Funeral Home in Macomb on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 2 p.m. Pastor Jon Keck will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Burial of cremains will be at the Oakwood Cemetery in Macomb. Memorials may be made to the Pamela Pingel Memorial Fund.

