1934-2019



Kenneth Lee Milone “Ken” 84, of Indianapolis, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019. He was born to Ray and Nellie (Streich) Milone on June 2, 1934 in Olney, Illinois.

Ken married his lifetime sweetheart, Faye (McCarty) Milone on February 27, 1954 in Sandoval, Illinois. He was a veteran of the United States Army; serving his country from December 1953 to November 1955. Ken was a farmer and worked in management at AMF in Olney, IL. He then dedicated his life to work as a missionary for over 40 years with OMS in Greenwood, Indiana. Ken was a member of New Hope Church for 25 years. He was an avid gardener and loved his dog, Mack. He also loved his family very much and was devoted to them.

Ken is survived by his wife of 65 years, Faye Milone of Indianapolis; his children, Janet (Ty) Perry of St. Louis, Lee (Linda) Milone of Olney, Ill., Susan (Michael) Gibson of Mooresville, and Gale (Rich) Featherston of Mooresville; his grandchildren, Terry Michael Brown, Blake Milone, Nathan (Kara) Milone, Andrew (Logan) Perry, Ray Gibson, and Claire Featherston; and his seven great-grandchildren.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Nellie (Streich) Milone; his sisters, Lucille Clampitt and Eloise Bitle; his brother, Charles Milone; and his step-grandson, Kerry Brown (Jody).

A visitation will be Tuesday, March 5th from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. with a service immediately following at Jessen Funeral Home, 729 N. U.S. Hwy 31, Whiteland, IN 46184. Graveside service will be March 6th at 1 p.m. at Crest Haven Memorial Park, Olney, Illinois.

Arrangements entrusted to Jessen Funeral Home, Whiteland Chapel.