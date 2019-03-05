In loving memory of Patricia Ann Stafford (Wilson, Everly), devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, friend and “mom” to many.

Patricia came in to the world on November 8, 1941, in Industry Il., the youngest of nine children, and passed on February 25, 2019 in her long-time home of Yuma, Arizona.

She is survived by her husband of nearly 30 years, Gerald N. Stafford, her brother Edward (Betty) Wilson of Bushnell, Il., her three children Jeff (Carol) Everly, Grace (Mike) Szarek and Connie Everly, her eight grandchildren, Tiffany (Scott) Copp, Christie (Quentin) Suydam, Tracy (John) Hoopman, Ryan (Sarah) Wahl, Marissa McGrath, Megan (Adam) Olson, Christopher Everly, Rita Everly, and her eighteen great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Herschel and Francis (Brown) Wilson and seven siblings, Katherine, Mary, Hazel, Lanora “Caroline”, Donna, Carl and Marjorie Joann.

In lieu of funeral services, the family has elected to hold a private celebration of life. Donations in Patricia’s memory can be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation or Hospice Compassus of Yuma, Az.