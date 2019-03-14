Clifford A. Spence, 64, of Chenoa, died at 8:12 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria.

Cremation rites have been accorded and a private family celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Chenoa, has charge of arrangements.

Cliff was born Jan. 3, 1955, in Fairbury, a son to Glen “Jim” and Bonita (Ramsey) Spence. He married Denise Weber on July 20, 1984 in Pontiac. She died Nov. 15, 2009.

Survivors include three daughters, Carrie Melvin of Chenoa, Abbie (Bill) Hummel of Pontiac, Carlie Spence of Champaign; three sisters, Joyce Ashcraft of Pontiac, Sheri (Gary) Moser of Fairbury, Lisa (Kevin) Krones of Gridley; one brother Carl (Lisa) Spence; and three grandchildren.

His parents and two brothers also preceded him in death.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family of Clifford A. Spence.

