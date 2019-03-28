Scott R. “Squish” Revoir, 55, of Pontiac, passed away at 1:47 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

His service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday at Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home in Pontiac with Pastor Matt Routien officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Pontiac.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday at the funeral home.

Scott was born Nov. 28, 1963 in Columbus, Ohio to James A. and Lillie Mae (Burton) Revoir. He married Nancy Lockett, who survives in Pennsylvania. They divorced. He later married Michelle R. Mixen on April 28, 2007 in Pontiac. She survives in Pontiac.

He is also survived by his children, Shawn Michael (Ronnie) Revoir of Pennsylvania and Jennifer Rose (Cory) Wojcok of Pennsylvania; stepchildren, Victoria Rose (Loren Toppel) Snodgrass and Karissa Lynne (Chris Colman) Snodgrass; brothers and sisters, Tina (John) Emrick of Ohio, Mitch (Dreama) Revoir of Ohio, Steve (Kendra) Revoir of Ohio, Lisa (Tim) Commeans of Ohio, Mike (Cathy) Willits of Indiana, Allen Willits of Indiana, and Jack Willits of Michigan; and eight grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Scott attended and was a member of the Ohio State School for the Blind. He loved music and was a talented musician. He was an avid computer tech and owned DRPC Computer Repair in Pontiac. He loved fishing and camping, CB radio, and enjoyed thunderstorms. He also owned a chat-line for the blind called the Conversation Station.

Memorials may be made to the National Federation of the Blind, Attn: Outreach, 200 E. Wells St. at Jernigan Place, Baltimore, MD 21230, and Resource Development, American Foundation for the Blind, 1401 S. Clark St., Ste. 730, Arlington, VA 22202.

