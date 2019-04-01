Clyde J Faries

Clyde Faries, 90, of Terre du Lac, MO, passed away March 26, 2019 at home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born July 8, 1928, in Rombauer, MO, to the late Darcy Orton and Inis (McIntosh) Faries. Clyde was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Park Hills, MO. He received his PhD in Rhetoric and Public Address from the University of Missouri, and retired as a professor and Chair of the Department of Communication at Western Illinois University. He served terms as President of the Georgia Speech Association, the Illinois Speech and Theatre Association, and the Missouri Folklore Society. Retirement allowed him to spend 1990 and 1994 in Changsha, Hunan, China, teaching at the National University of Defense Technology. His life outside the classroom included writing and directing “Mystery” plays for Elderhostels, playing British and American folk music, pickle ball, and golf.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Fred and Highlee Faries; sister, Marie Horton; and half-brothers, George and Joe Richards.

Clyde was an adoring husband to his wife Elizabeth Marie (Thomas) Faries; children, Dixie Perez and husband Efrain, Dee J. (Tom Dahl) Faries, David O. Faries and wife Carol, Doug Faries and wife Karen; grandchildren, Jason (Sara) Self, Nicole (Gunthar) Weaver, Erin (Chris) Boggs, Becky (Brad) Tipton, Evan (Kiera) Faries, Caleb Faries, James Faries, and Joe Faries; twelve great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren; sister, Helen Myracle; numerous nieces and nephews, other family members and friends.

Visitation was held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, MO, Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM. The service was held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Park Hills, MO, Sunday, March 31, 2019 at 12:30 PM, with Pastor Jarold Rux officiating. Interment was held at Hillview Memorial Gardens in Farmington, MO. Memorials may be directed to Missouri Folklore Society at P.O. Box 1757 Columbia, MO 65205 or YMCA Trout Lodge at 13528 State Highway AA, Potosi, MO 63664.

