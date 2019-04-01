1932-2019



Marjorie M. Kilpatrick, age 86, of Olney, Illinois passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Carle Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney. She was born June 6, 1932 in Petrolia, Illinois, the daughter of Archie and Beulah (Smith) Green. She married James Kilpatrick on March 29, 1953 and he preceded her in death on April 25, 2013.

Marjorie was a homemaker and loved to sew. Taking care of Jim and her children were her priorities. She was also a loving grandmother.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Jim; one brother, Edward Green; and eight sisters, Wilma Brown, Mae Fisher, Mabel Worstell, Florence Doan, Frances Hedge, Martha Heath, Thelma Sanders, and Freida Byrley.

Survivors include three sons, Randy Kilpatrick, Brian Kilpatrick and wife, Kim, and Blake Kilpatrick and wife, Stephanie, all of Celina, Texas; one daughter, Tami Doris and husband, Mark, of Olney, Illinois; ten grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Sivert-Macey & Steffey Funeral Home in Sumner, Illinois. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Bridgeport City Cemetery.

Please visit HYPERLINK "http://www.emmonsmaceysteffey.com" www.emmonsmaceysteffey.com to view the tribute and to send condolences.