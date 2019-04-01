Robert Donald Cravens, age 73, passed away peacefully from bladder cancer on Thursday, February 28, 2019 in Bradenton, Florida. Robert was born April 19, 1945 in Toledo, Ohio.

Rob grew up in Plymouth, Illinois and opened a teen hangout on the south side of the square called "Rob's Roost" in the fall of 1962. After graduating from Plymouth High School where he had lettered in basketball his junior and senior years he attended Western Illinois University, a tradition in his family.

In 1966, Rob enlisted in the Navy and served as a Navy Corpsman in the Philippines, Vietnam, and Naples, Italy in his four year stint.

After the service Rob finished his education at Western Illinois University majoring in Parks and Recreation. He was also a member of the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity. He later joined Masonic Lodge #296 in Quincy, Illinois. He owned his own car dealership in Quincy, Illinois called R & R Transportation.

He moved to Bradenton, FL in 1985 to be close to family. Rob was a superb athlete and enjoyed playing tennis with his brother. He was also a member of the West Bradenton Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his father, mother, a younger brother, Jon Clark, and a foster brother, Jack Sherman. Robert is survived by his brother, Mark Cravens and wife Katie, two nieces Heidi and Brooke Cravens, and a nephew, Collin Cravens.

The National Cremation and Burial Society 2880 will be handling arrangements. They may be reached by email at karen.baquedano@sci-us.com or by phone at 941-923-9535.