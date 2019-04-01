Robert Wayne Melvin, 86, of Macomb, Illinois, passed away at 11:56 PM on Friday March 15, 2019 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, Illinois.

He was born on Aug. 11, 1932 in Huntsville, Illinois to Eugene Randolph and Mary Alice Chipman Melvin first married Beverly Burnside on Feb. 10, 1952. She preceded him in death on May 22, 1989. He then married Emmalou Wheeler on Aug. 24, 1990. She survives.

Also surviving are his children, Larry Wayne (Jeri) Melvin of Phoenix, Arizona, Debra Ann Stamp of Chicago, Illinois, Janice Kay (Stephen) Ashwood and Sandra Beth (Danny) Pendell, both of Macomb, Illinois; a step-son, Steven (Tressa) Wheeler of Industry, Illinois; 6 grandchildren, Barbara (Matt Haslam) Ashwood of Vermont, Illinois, John Robert (Ashley) Ashwood of Adair, Illinois, Loka (Jason Prendergast) Ashwood of Auburn, Alabama, Hannah Pendell of Macomb, Illinois, Gage Wheeler of Gladstone, Illinois, and Brandon Wheeler of Quincy, Illinois; 6 great-grandchildren, Thomas Ashwood, Ava Ashwood, Brianna Ashwood, Michael Ashwood-Prendergast, Rowan Ashwood-Prendergast, and Madeleine Ashwood-Haslam.

He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers (Gaylord, Ivan, Glen and Edwin Melvin), and an infant grandson, Zachary L. Stamp Jr.

Work was a profound part of his identity, and he prided himself on being a taxi cab driver well into his 80s. At sunrise nearly every weekday morning, he could be found waiting outside the Amtrak train station in Macomb, and he loved chatting with the clients he drove. He was an excellent conversationalist with a good sense of humor—even in his final hours, he cracked jokes to the nurses.

Aside from work, he was at his happiest amongst nature. He was an adept morel mushroom hunter and an avid gardener who regularly shared his impressive bounty of tomatoes with friends and family. He adored dogs of all shapes and sizes, having taken in several rescued ones throughout the years. He even used to hold a Pomeranian named Precious on his lap as he rode his lawn mower.

He loved to fish, and he loved to eat (especially fried fish). He delighted in attending his daughters’ family dinners and often praised their cooking. He was also a member of the First Baptist Church of Macomb, where he served as a Trustee, Deacon and Greeter.

Services were at 11:00 AM on Thursday March 21, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Macomb, where visitation took place one hour prior to the service. Pastor Claudia McCain officiated. Burial was in Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church Building Fund. Dodsworth-Piper-Wallen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guestbook or leave condolences at www.dodsworthfh.com.