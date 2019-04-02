Luci G. Slagel, 53, Forrest, died at 3:20 a.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

Private visitation for close friends and family was held Monday at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home in Fairbury. A private burial will be held today at Graceland Cemetery.

Luci was born Aug. 6, 1965 in Watseka, the daughter of Norman and Kathryn (Young) Kaeb. She married Paul Slagel on Nov. 12, 1988 in Cissna Park. He survives in Forrest.

Other survivors are her children, Kayla (Trent) Kilgus of Fairbury, Andrea (Eric) Schurter of Salem, Ore., Lyndon Slagel of Fairbury, Kinzie Slagel of Forrest; two grandsons; her father, Norman Kaeb of Cissna Park; siblings, Debra Kaeb, Brian (Elizabeth) Kaeb, Terry (Joanne) Kaeb, Warren (Jill) Kaeb, Maria (Robin) Stadeli, Katrina (Joel) Kuenzi, and Chris (Anna) Kaeb.

Her mother, Kathryn Kaeb, preceded her in death.

