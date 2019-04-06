Barry L. Highland, 72, of Cornell, passed away at 8:10 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Cornell Cemetery, Cornell.

A private family visitation will be held Monday at Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in Flanagan.

Barry was born June 16, 1946, in Pontiac, the son of Selmer and Mary Louise Kutzner Highland. He married Barbara Scott on Feb. 14, 1981, in Pontiac. She survives, along with his mother, Mary Louise Highland of Pontiac; three children, Hope, Matthew, and Mark Highland, all of Cornell; three grandchildren, Kaydence McKenna, Marley Highland and Makaya Highland; one sister, Lillian Saxton of Varna; and four brothers, Dennis Highland and Gene (Sandy) Highland, both of Pontiac, Ron Highland of Ransom and Dave Highland of Streator.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Barry was Lutheran and a lifelong farmer in the Cornell area. He enjoyed farming, cows, and his grandkids. He was a friend to all and enjoyed helping others.

Memorials may be made to the memorial home in Flanagan.