Domingo G. Carranza, 87, Chenoa, died at 10:20 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at his residence surrounded by family.

His funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Chenoa. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Chenoa.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday also at the church with the rosary to be recited at 3:30 p.m. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Chenoa, has charge of arrangements.

Mr. Carranza was born May 12, 1931, in Morelos Coahuila, Mexico, the son of Apolonio and Juana Caballero Carranza. He married Teresa Ramirez Ramos on March 16, 1952, in Piedra Negras, Coahuila, Mexico. She survives in Chenoa.

Also surviving are their children, David (Lynn) Carranza, Chicago, Arnulfo (Connie) Carranza, Dwight, Domingo Carranza, Chenoa, Jesus (Susan) Carranza, Bourbonnais, Leticia (Jose) Montes De Oca, Normal, Daniel Carranza, Enrique (Lori) Carranza, both of Chenoa, Lidia (Craig) Eimer, Lincoln, Silvia Carranza, Chenoa, Javier (Clair) Carranza, Chicago and Fernando (Melissa) Carranza, Bloomington; 29 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Dolores Amaya, Merkel, Texas, Anna Carranza, Dallas, Texas, and one brother, Juan Carranza, Houston, Texas.

He is preceded in death by one brother, two sisters and one granddaughter.

The family suggests memorials be given to OSF Hospice or St. Joseph Catholic Church, Chenoa.

Online condolences may be left at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.