Betty Lou Logan, 77, of Tennessee, IL passed away peacefully with family by her side on Thursday morning March 21, 2019 at Heartland Healthcare in Macomb, IL.

Celebration of life will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Jones Mortuary, with Rev. Doug Gorman. Visitation with the family will be 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Friday, May 10, 2019, at the funeral home. Private burial will take place at Hutchinson Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that memorials be made to Hutchinson Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at jonesmortuaryfh.com