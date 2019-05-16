Cecilia A. "CC" Clark, 63, of Macomb passed away at 2:49 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at McDonough District Hospital in Macomb.

She was born on March 19, 1956 in Macomb to Curtis and Mary Dolan Leonard. She married Daniel Clark on December 19, 1974 in Macomb. He survives.

Also surviving are one son, Aaron (Catalina Simon) Clark of Macomb and one step-son, Alex Rzeszut of Macomb.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

CC worked for GTE for 20 years and at MDH in the communications department for 29 years.

She enjoyed antiquing and going on motorcycle rides.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Clugston-Tibbitts Funeral Home in Macomb. There will be no services.

Memorials may be made to McDonough District Hospital.

