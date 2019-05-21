

Floyd Duane "Scooby" Holdcroft, 87, of Macomb passed away at 5:15 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy.

He was born on August 18, 1931 in Mt. Clemens, Michigan to Floyd and Icie M. Duncan Holdcroft.

Duane is survived by one son, Bruce Holdcroft of Macomb; one daughter, Barbara (Richard) Walters of Bushnell; grandchildren, Stephanie (Nathan) Harrison of Bushnell and Megan (Brad) Thompson of Canton; great-grandchildren, Aubree Thompson and Graham Harrison; one step-son, Billl Holdcroft of Chicago; step-grandchildren, Icie, Kiah and Tish and three step-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Tom Holdcroft and one sister, Betty Haulk.

He worked for Haeger Pottery for 20 years and then worked as a custodian at Edison School for 21 years before his retirement.

He served in the United States Army. He was a lifetime member of the Macomb American Legion. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan and enjoyed mowing and gardening. He was also a life long antique collector.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Clugston-Tibbitts Funeral Home in Macomb with Reverend Ben Ellefritz officiating. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be held in Oakwood Cemetery in Macomb.

Memorials may be made to the Macomb American Legion or the Alzheimer’s Association.

You may leave condolences and sign the guest book online at clugston-tibbittsfh.com.