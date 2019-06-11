Naomi Beth Copes, 66, of Kankakee was welcomed into heaven at 10:04 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019 at her sister’s residence in Colchester.

She was born on September 13, 1952 in Macomb to Wayne and Ruth Wilson Copes.

She was raised on the family farm in Eldorado Township and attended Industry High School, graduating in 1970. She attended Olivet Nazarene College, graduating in 1974.

Naomi spent her career as a 7th and 8th grade science teacher in Pembroke CUSD 256 before retiring in 2009.

Surviving to mourn her passing are her mother, Ruth Copes of Vermont; sister, Joy (Lindell) Beck of Colchester; brother, Todd Copes of Vermont; nephew, Jeremy (Nikki) Beck of Eureka; nieces Rachel (Lips) Khaemba of Rockford and Amanda (Joshua) Serrano of Chillicothe and great-nieces and great-nephews, Rylan Fink, Brycelynn Beck, Nehemiah and Zechariah Khaemba, Elaina and Elysia Serrano; her dear friend and cousin, Sandy Belden; beloved friends Naomi Livingston and Nancy Kietzman, as well as many other cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Wayne Copes and her uncle, Wendell Copes.

Naomi loved to laugh, and she loved her family and friends. She was kind, unfailingly generous, and a blessing to all who had the privilege of being loved by her.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Macomb Church of Nazarene with Reverend Greg Chambers officiating. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Burial will be in Vermont Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to MDH Hospice or East Ridge Church of Nazarene in Kankakee, Illinois.

Clugston-Tibbitts Funeral Home in Macomb is in charge of arrangements.

